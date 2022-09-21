Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 373,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 124,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $15,002,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $898,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.