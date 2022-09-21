Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,191 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

