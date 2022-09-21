Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $13,553,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $1,762,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

NYSE MSCI opened at $447.77 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.93.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

