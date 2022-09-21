Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $22.68 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of TGT opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average of $182.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

