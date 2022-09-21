Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 2,052 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.59.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

