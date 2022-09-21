First National Bank of South Miami Sells 43 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

