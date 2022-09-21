First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

