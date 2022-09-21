First National Bank of South Miami Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in McKesson were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $386,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $345.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.96 and a 200 day moving average of $327.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

