Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 5.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $148,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.0% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.6% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $499.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $221.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.36.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

