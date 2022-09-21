1,125 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami owned approximately 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 381,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBTJ stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $25.56.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

