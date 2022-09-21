NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.77 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.