General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11, RTT News reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

GIS opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63. General Mills has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $78.54.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in General Mills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 113,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in General Mills by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after buying an additional 174,026 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after buying an additional 320,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

