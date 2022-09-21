First National Bank of South Miami Has $128,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami owned about 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $280,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMQ opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.