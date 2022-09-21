First National Bank of South Miami Buys 1,411 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after buying an additional 552,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

