Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Sysco were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 19.1% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 371,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

