Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 863,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,870,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 5.17% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPD stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

