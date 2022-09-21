Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

