Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

