Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,017 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $209.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

