iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,197 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,894,000 after purchasing an additional 211,996 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,522,000 after buying an additional 168,078 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,528,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,062,000 after buying an additional 74,183 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,004,000 after buying an additional 190,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 293,824 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

