Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $23,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.