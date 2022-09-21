Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,222 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.