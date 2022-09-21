Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $24.54 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,491 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $24,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

