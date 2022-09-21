Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 151,090 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151,090 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,736,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $623,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $136.21.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

