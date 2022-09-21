Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,909 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

IWP stock opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

