Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $29,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

