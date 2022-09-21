Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 12.03% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $30,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 220,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

