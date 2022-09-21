Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 143,185 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

