Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,359 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KBR by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

KBR Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.