Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Olin by 2,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 468,862 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1,202.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Olin to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

