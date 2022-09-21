Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

