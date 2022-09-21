Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 3,159 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDXX stock opened at $338.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $689.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.24.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

