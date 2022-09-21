Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,966 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

