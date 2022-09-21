Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

