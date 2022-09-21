Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,858 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,008.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,024.6% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,008.7% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,949.8% during the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,694.4% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.