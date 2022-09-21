Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 2,498 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,047.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

