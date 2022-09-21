Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,628,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VT opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

