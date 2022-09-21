Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.