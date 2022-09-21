Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.0 %

SPG opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.