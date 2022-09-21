Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

