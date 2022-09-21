Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

