LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,343,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $117,183,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,017,000 after buying an additional 329,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial stock opened at $229.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.37 and a 1-year high of $235.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

