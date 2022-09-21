AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 74,539 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 74,539 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,033,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

BWA stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

