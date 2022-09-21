Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Boosted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Chewy worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy Trading Down 8.7 %

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

