AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $8.87 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,358 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average of $154.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $7,619,938. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.