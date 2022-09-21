AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 86,747 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,747 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 402,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 49,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

