AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $10.04 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $416.62 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.