AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Robert Half International worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

