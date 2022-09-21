AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.08% of CDW worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in CDW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after purchasing an additional 167,701 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $168.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

