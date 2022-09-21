AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 400,496 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374,276 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 400,496 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.26% of Kinross Gold worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 582,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,977,636 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after buying an additional 727,155 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,142,042 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,553,000 after buying an additional 978,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.